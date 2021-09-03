PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSPSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

PSP Swiss Property stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.86. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

