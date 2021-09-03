PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.
PUBM stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 63.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.
In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,761 shares of company stock worth $4,215,846 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
