PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 63.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,761 shares of company stock worth $4,215,846 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.