Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.90 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $491.13 million and approximately $98.91 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

