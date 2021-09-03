PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.