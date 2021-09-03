PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.30.

PVH stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

