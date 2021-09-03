PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.987-9.130 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,601. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.30.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

