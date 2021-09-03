PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.79, but opened at $115.48. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 39,856 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Get PVH alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $292,613,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.