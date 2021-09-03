Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 548,594 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $870,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 361,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,176. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

