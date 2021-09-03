Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $49.16 Million Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.93% of TrueBlue worth $49,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 124.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,016. The company has a market capitalization of $978.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

