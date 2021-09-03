Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $573,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. 93,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,889. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.