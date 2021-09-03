Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,570,819 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570,819 shares during the quarter. NOV makes up approximately 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 10.52% of NOV worth $629,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NOV by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NOV by 42.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NOV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,178. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.