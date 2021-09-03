Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 308,099 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,099 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $70,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 195,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 190,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.22. 48,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

