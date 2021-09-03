Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 52,322 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,958,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of AXIS Capital worth $341,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. 23,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.