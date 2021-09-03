Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

