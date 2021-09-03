Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By Capital One Financial

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.68 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

