Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $317,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

