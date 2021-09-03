Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Cut by Analyst

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 236.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 465,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 327,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Invesco by 108.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

