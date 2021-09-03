Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Raised by Analyst

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sotherly Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

