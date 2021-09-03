Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.30.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.93 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.57. The stock has a market cap of C$44.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.