Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Woodmark Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for American Woodmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

