QChi 1-Day Volume Tops $2,778.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $2,778.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QChi

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

