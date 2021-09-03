Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 322.08% from the company’s current price.
Shares of QLGN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
