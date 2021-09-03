Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 322.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of QLGN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

