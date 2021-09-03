Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Qualys by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,478 shares of company stock valued at $36,233,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

