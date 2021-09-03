Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.88 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.