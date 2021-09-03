RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Sells $102,151.62 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RadNet alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. 161,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,069. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.