Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0665 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $29.98 million and $613,903.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00155213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.19 or 0.07850205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,703.56 or 0.99914077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.00811283 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

