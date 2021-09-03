Ralph Brandenberger Sells 4,140 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NKTX opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.