RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 7% Higher

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.00. 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 463,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $116,276 and have sold 86,821 shares valued at $2,703,328. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

