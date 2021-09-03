Rate3 (RTE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $334,274.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $334,274.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00788028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.