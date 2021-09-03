Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.01. 48,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day moving average is $284.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

