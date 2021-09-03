Rational Advisors LLC Buys 337,393 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 3.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 7,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

