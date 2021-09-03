Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.49. 513,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

