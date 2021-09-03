Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

CMI stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.71. 34,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day moving average is $250.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.