Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 2,343 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

