Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.24. 97,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
About Raven Industries
Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.