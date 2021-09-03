Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.24. 97,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

