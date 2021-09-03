Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnWave in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ENW opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.50 million and a P/E ratio of -23.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

