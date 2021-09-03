Raymond James Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $50.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLR. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.81.

CLR stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Continental Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

