Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,600. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

