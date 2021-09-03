RBO & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 241,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,937. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

