Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 152811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$937.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,575,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,548,756.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,706.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

