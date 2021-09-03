Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE O opened at $72.68 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

