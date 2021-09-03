RED (RED) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, RED has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $693,238.64 and approximately $21,808.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00423035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

