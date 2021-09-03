Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,404.21 or 0.99975540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00073197 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.