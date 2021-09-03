ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0030

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $92.40 million and $226,013.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,628.63 or 0.99749278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.53 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00494880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00359231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00076428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004920 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

