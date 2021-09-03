RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

RDHL opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.