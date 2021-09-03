Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

RGA traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

