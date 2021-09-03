REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $64,537.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $64,537.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00155402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.28 or 0.07864572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.01 or 1.00212260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00813588 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

