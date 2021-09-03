Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,295 shares of company stock worth $8,062,554. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

