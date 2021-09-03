Revain Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Revain has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $4.29 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 116.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00123342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00789816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

