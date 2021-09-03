Reviewing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 4 0 2.43

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Cushman & Wakefield -0.35% -2.64% -0.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 28.99 $10.00 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.51 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -18.04

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Cushman & Wakefield on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

